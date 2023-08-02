Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to bring Pooja back with more drama and fanfare. The recently launched trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audiences, and Ayushmann has been ecstatic.

Dream Girl 2 trailer is the No 1 video on the internet today.He has been inundated with calls and messages from his friends and family.

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurrana shares “Dream Girl was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot. I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen.

He further adds, “Dream Girl 2 is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion. I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits.”

Dream Girl 2 is set to release on the big screen on 25th August and is sure to be a blockbuster!