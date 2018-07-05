Three's Company actor Suzanne Somers defends Morgan Freeman, calling him just a 'big flirt'

Actor Suzanne Somers has come out in support of veteran actor Morgan Freeman, describing him as a "big flirt".

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle show, the Three's Company star made a case for Freeman, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, and said he is different from the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

According to a report in SFGate, The host of the show, Laura Ingraham, asked Somers of the #MeToo, “Is everyone afraid to hug each other now?”

Somers responded by saying that she could understand the accusations against Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, but Morgan Freeman could not be compared to the two.

"Well, this probably won't be real popular, but I think that women… I totally understand the (Harvey) Weinstein and Bill Cosby, that's like, of course. But you know, like Morgan Freeman's a big flirt. I know him really well. He sees you and he'll like your dress and he'll like your hair. He'll like a lot of things," Somers said.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, the Step By Step star still praised the #MeToo movement and but also expressed that there needed to be a healthy balance.

The 71-year-old actor hopes that #MeToo and Time's Up movements do not stop the "seduction" which can be "really fun".

"I hope the dance doesn't stop. It's seduction. It's flirting. All those things are really fun. So I hope there's a way we can find a nice medium with that," Somers said.

