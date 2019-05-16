Thor actor Isaac Kappy commits suicide by jumping off bridge, leaves note on Instagram

Officials of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told USA Today that Isaac Kappy, 42, jumped off the Arizona Bridge on 13 May, onto the highway near Arizona’s Flagstaff.

Kappy had roles in major blockbusters, including the role of a pet store clerk in the 2011 film Thor, Barbarossa in 2009’s Terminator Salvation and Garfunkel in the 2009 film Fanboys. Kappy was also part of a band, Monster Paws.

Before his suicide, he posted a message from an unverified account on Instagram, which was captioned: "Beware! the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect (sic)." The post consists of two screenshots of text, which read, “Earlier this week, I committed an act so flippantly, without thought, that will become synonymous with short sightedness and petty, vile greed, and in the end, has cost me everything.”

The actor talked about about betraying God, and referred to President Trump in the note. He also talked about how he focused on the darkness in others instead of looking at and clearing the darkness within himself. Towards the end, he leaves readers with the message: “See the light in others. Nurture the light in yourself. This lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you.”

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 17:06:09 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.