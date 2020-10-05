Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who acted in numerous Spike Lee films, shot and killed in Atlanta

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who had worked with him in Clockers, Chi-Raq, Bamboozled, He Got Game and Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in Atlanta, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found the 70-year-old Byrd unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in his back, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement.

Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene on the city’s southwest side, where he lived.

Grant said homicide detectives were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and declined to provide further details.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Lee said he was sad to announce Byrd’s death and recalled how the actor “did his thang” in his films including Clockers, Chi-Raq, Bamboozled, He Got Game and Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, among others.

Lee also shared some of his favourite scenes with Byrd from Clockers and Bamboozled.

Byrd, also a stage actor, was nominated in 2003 for a Tony for his performance in the Broadway revival of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S Dutton.

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis tweeted: “Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!!”

Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!! Loved working with you Byrd. What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family. So very sorry.💔💔💛💛💛https://t.co/R9YxP4gNW4 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 4, 2020

Byrd was a “brilliant dancer, actor, and friend,” Elisabeth Omilami, a fellow actor and community activist, told WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

“He was a special person whose personality filled up the whole room when he entered you knew he was there,” she said. “He fought his way through this very racist and difficult Hollywood system and was able to maintain a career through it all.”

We are saddened by the senseless killing of our friend the talented actor, dancer, minister aThomas Jefferson Byrd. My husband Afemo Omilami was just in Thomas’ last film. They were just together. We are asking the Mayor and Chief of police for Justice — Elisabeth Omilami (@eomilami) October 5, 2020

She said Byrd had just recently finished his last film, “Freedom’s Path,” with her husband, actor Afemo Omilami.

Actor Lori Petty tweeted: “What a man, what a talent ... what a crazy loss.”

- 🌺 Rest In Peace, Thomas Jefferson Byrd...👑...what a man, what a talent...what a crazy loss. Thank U for always giving all of U 💔💔💔 I Love U 👑 #macarthurpark 💙💙💙 @ Venice Beach https://t.co/yqAkU6G8Xp — loripetty (@loripetty) October 4, 2020

The Wire and Jack Ryan actor Wendell Pierce also mourned Byrd's passing.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, was an actor in the unofficial repertory company of Spike Lee movies. What Joseph Cotton was to Orson Welles, Byrd was for Spike. The “everyman” character actor. He was a part of the Black Arts Renaissance of Fort Greene in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/oFPMKIKOro — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 4, 2020

