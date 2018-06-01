You are here:

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown joins Blake Lively, Jude Law in spy thriller The Rhythm Section

Los Angeles: Actor Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Livelys spy thriller The Rhythm Section.

The film's production is about to resume in Spain following Lively's on-set accident, reports Variety.

Lively suffered a hand injury while doing a stunt on the film's Dublin set in December. It was announced on 29 January that production had been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovered.

The Rhythm Section is based on the first of Mark Burnell's Stephanie Patrick series of four novels.

Lively stars as the main lead, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family's death in an airplane crash, after she discovers that it may not have been an accident.

The film also features Jude Law, Daniel Mays and Raza Jaffrey.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 15:29 PM