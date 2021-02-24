This is Us star Mandy Moore announces birth of first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore, who's named her newborn son August Harrison Goldsmith, revealed he was born 'right on his due date.'

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old This Is Us star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”

She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

In February, Moore posted that her birth plan had to be altered. "My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan," she said.

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

