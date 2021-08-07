Dan Fogelman posted the picture of a title page of season six, with the word “The” followed by a jumbled series of punctuation, speculating if the redacted word was an episode title.

Dan Fogelman, creator of the drama series This Is Us, revealed the details of the show’s upcoming sixth season.

The Emmy nominated showrunner recently teased details about the much anticipated NBC series.

Fogelman posted the picture of a title page of season six, with the word “The” followed by a jumbled series of punctuation. The post was captioned “One down”. Social media went into a storm, with many speculating if the redacted word was hiding an episode title or if it denoted that the title was a swear word.

Fogelman shared that NBC had asked him if those marks were the actual title of the episode. The creator added that he refused that possibility. “I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at the internet,” the Crazy, Stupid, Love writer wrote. “It’s the right amount of letters though,” he said, asking people to guess the title.

Studio informed me that there's confusion and asked if I wanted to clarify that this is not the title of our first episode. Nope. I just didn't want to spoil anything and I'm old and bad at internet. It's the right amount of letters though, so do your thing. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/BKPgJ0rhOF — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 7, 2021

Fans of the show immediately put on their thinking caps, with many commenting on the possibilities, both for the title and for the storylines. The excitement was further enhanced when the official page of the show’s writers, of which Fogelman is a part, responded to his tweet.

The series is expected to return to screens sometime in 2022. The show’s sixth season will be its final one, with 18 episodes lined up. In a recent interview, Fogelman said that “ anything’s on the table with this show.” He promised that the final season will provide resolution to the fans.

This Is Us which started premiering in 2016 stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in pivotal roles. Actors Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also play important characters in the series. Brown won an Emmy in 2017 for his role in the series portraying the character of Randall Pearson.