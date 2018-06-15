This is Us actor Susan Kelechi Watson assures her character Beth will not be killed off in season 3

Los Angeles: This is Us fans can relax. Actor Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth in the show, has confirmed that her character is not being killed off in the family drama.

The season 2 finale of the show ended on a cliff-hanger. In a flash-forward scene, the future-Randall (Sterling K Brown) tells his daughter Tess, "It's time to go see her." Tess replies, "I'm not ready," and Randall says, "I'm not either."

Fans have speculated that Randall is referring to a graveyard visit to see his wife but Watson says she is not worried about Beth's fate.

"I didn't know that I was going to die. It didn't even cross my mind, so when I saw people tweeting about it, writing articles about it, I was like, ‘Oh, they're kidding!' My first thought was, 'Oh, this is hilarious'. And then people really took it seriously," Watson told Entertainment Weekly (EW) .

The actor said her mother was most disturbed about it and declared that she would not watch the next season. "I was like, 'Why?' She's like, 'Because they're going to kill you, and I don't like it.' And I was like, 'Mom, they're not going to kill me!' Dan (Fogelman, the show's creator) and I spoke about it — they're not going to kill Beth. She's going to survive. It feels good to know. I still think there's mystery there, and I understand why. Dan would like us to keep it there, so I'm going to stay away from it! That's as much as I can say," Watson said.

Brown had also weighed in on the mystery, revealing that he knows the person Randall and Tess are talking about in the finale episode. "I know who the person is that future-Randall is referring to, but Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I actually told you who it was. But I can tell you, it's probably not what you suspect. In classic Fogelman style, it will be like, ‘Oh, wow — didn't see that coming'," Brown told EW recently.

The show details the lives of Pearson family and those connected to them across several time periods.

