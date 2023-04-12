The makers of Pushpa 2 recently released the first poster of the movie where the Pan India Star Allu Arjun has revolutionized the sphere of Indian entertainment by donning a brave and unconventional look. Proudly displaying a physique with body paint, a pretty pattu saree, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, bangles and rings combined with a garland of lemons around his neck and a gun, the intent is unmistakable! Never before has any superstar of the country represented the core culture of India to such an extent which represents the exact attired worn by people while celebrating the festival!

According to insiders, this is representative of a very grassroot festival where men dress in this unique way to pay their ode. This is something that has resonated with the entire nation. India is a country of several local traditions and the latest poster of Pushpa has struck a cord with entire nation because of the same reason. Everyone has been able to celebrate and see their own local traditions being celebrated with the poster of Pushpa.

In 2021, Pushpa redefined what a Pan-India film means and cut all the edges; it positioned the common man as the universal hero. Pushpa 2 The Rule is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian Film. There has been a constant curiosity and demand for an update on the sequel from fans and audiences across India, which exploded when a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? was released a few days back. With fan frenzy at its peak the main unit has been released today across the internet sending the excitement to new levels with the official announcement of Pushpa 2 The Rule. It truly is the beginning of the rule of Pushpa.

