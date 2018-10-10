This Avengers 4 theory suggests final instalment will take place five years after Infinity War

If you thought Avengers 4 will pick up immediately from where Infinity War left off, you might be wrong — at least according to the latest fan theory.

Twitter user Daniel R joins the Avengers 4 speculation community with an interesting theory of his own. He believes there will be a five-year time jump between Infinity War and the final Avengers instalment.

"Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys," he wrote on Twitter with the post soon going viral.

Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018

Five. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2018

Like many of the other theories floating around Reddit, this too seems plausible especially when you consider Bruce Banner/ Hulk's more futuristic looking suit as we saw in the concept art. It would also mean that it could take the Avengers, who weren't wiped to dust in Infinity War, some time to figure out how to undo Thanos's Snappening — be it with some sort of time reset and/ or the anticipated entry of Captain Marvel.

Avengers 4 is expected to release worlwide on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 12:45 PM