'They're bullying me': Urvashi Rautela reacts to accusations of stalking Rishabh Pant
The post, where Urvashi is seen wearing an orange saree with a black blouse, appears to be from her recent shoot.
Urvashi Rautela has seemingly broken her silence on the allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant. The actress had been facing a lot of backlash on social media after she revealed she was in Australia, with many accusing her of harassing Pant, who was down under for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Urvashi has now hit back at people with her latest post and claimed that she is being “bullied”. The actress has also stated that she feels like no one supports her and compared herself to the late Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in mysterious circumstances after she was detained by Tehran’s morality police.
In her latest post, Urvashi can be seen looking into the distance with an intense expression on her face. The post, where Urvashi is seen wearing an orange saree with a black blouse, appears to be from her recent shoot.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” wrote Urvashi. She also used the hashtags ‘yes all women’ and ‘bring back our girls’.
As soon as Urvashi posted the clip, it started making rounds on the internet. Many of her fans took to the comments section and asked if she was alright.
Notably, this is not the first post by Urvashi Rautela that has grabbed eyeballs. Two days ago, she had shared a picture of her dressed in a saree and wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor. The cryptic post, which was put on her social media handles just two days before Karwa Chauth, led many to believe that it was meant for Rishabh Pant.
View this post on Instagram
In another Instagram post, the actor had put up a puzzling message about love and memories, leading many to believe that it was for Pant.
View this post on Instagram
Urvashi and Pant were first linked together in 2018 when the duo were frequently spotted together. However, Pant has always denied the rumours. A few months ago, Urvashi seemingly referred to the wicketkeeper-batter as ‘Mr RP’ and hinted that he waited almost 10 hours for her in a hotel lobby.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Salman Khan in defamation case; reserves order on actor's plea
The order came against the backdrop of a plea filed by Salman seeking relief in the case. As reported by Pinkvilla, the high court was hearing the matter on Tuesday following which, it reserved its order on Salman's plea.
Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to take a break after shooting Animal to spend time with Alia Bhatt and baby: Report
Ranbir Kapoor recently completed shooting for Luv Ranjan's film and presently has Animal in the pipeline.
Happy Dussehra 2022: Movies that incorporated celebrations of festival
Time and again filmmakers have incorporated the festivities of Dussehra while storytelling or exhibited it as the crucial backdrop to symbolise something.