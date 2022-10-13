Urvashi Rautela has seemingly broken her silence on the allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant. The actress had been facing a lot of backlash on social media after she revealed she was in Australia, with many accusing her of harassing Pant, who was down under for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Urvashi has now hit back at people with her latest post and claimed that she is being “bullied”. The actress has also stated that she feels like no one supports her and compared herself to the late Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in mysterious circumstances after she was detained by Tehran’s morality police.

In her latest post, Urvashi can be seen looking into the distance with an intense expression on her face. The post, where Urvashi is seen wearing an orange saree with a black blouse, appears to be from her recent shoot.

Check the post here:

First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” wrote Urvashi. She also used the hashtags ‘yes all women’ and ‘bring back our girls’.

As soon as Urvashi posted the clip, it started making rounds on the internet. Many of her fans took to the comments section and asked if she was alright.

Notably, this is not the first post by Urvashi Rautela that has grabbed eyeballs. Two days ago, she had shared a picture of her dressed in a saree and wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor. The cryptic post, which was put on her social media handles just two days before Karwa Chauth, led many to believe that it was meant for Rishabh Pant.

In another Instagram post, the actor had put up a puzzling message about love and memories, leading many to believe that it was for Pant.

Urvashi and Pant were first linked together in 2018 when the duo were frequently spotted together. However, Pant has always denied the rumours. A few months ago, Urvashi seemingly referred to the wicketkeeper-batter as ‘Mr RP’ and hinted that he waited almost 10 hours for her in a hotel lobby.

