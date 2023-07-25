Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is making all the right noise at the box-office globally. Fans and critics have been raving about Nolan’s vision and powerful storytelling. However, one user shared a screenshot of one of the scenes from film and pointed out an error. He wrote- “It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945.”

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh — Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) July 21, 2023

‘Personally i think it was done intentionally, because coloured scenes were from Oppenheimer’s perspective which is his present day’s memory that was after the 50-star flag was established,’ a netizen wrote on the post.

The Bhagwad Gita controversy

While the biographical drama has performed phenomenally well at the box office, the scene where Jean (Florence Pugh) makes Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) read Bhagwad Geeta while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse, has sparked outrage among the audience.

Now actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s iconic show Mahabharat and narrated the slokas of Gita in the most impeccable way, has reacted to the controversial Oppenheimer scene.

“Gita fundamentally teaches a sense of duty in the middle of a battlefield. Metaphorically, our life struggles, mainly emotional, are the battlefields. The shloka 11.32 was also told to Arjun to do his duty as a warrior, which is to fight the evil. Krishna’s entire shloka must be understood properly. He says that I am the eternal time who will kill everything; so everyone will die even if you don’t kill them. So do your duty,” Bhardwaj told ETimes.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praises on the film and also reacted to that very controversial scene. He tweeted- “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the BhagwadGeeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read.”

His tweet number three- “Nolan is the only director who searches for the Intelligence in the audiences minds whereas we all film makers cater to their presumed dumbness.”