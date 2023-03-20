Ahead of King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been also invited to the same through formal email invites, speculations are making rounds on whether the royal couple will attend the ceremony. An official confirmation from their end is yet to be received. Notably, this comes at a time when the couple has made some serious revelations in Prince Harry’s book “Spare“, thus catching the attention for some wrong reasons. Amid all the speculations, Oprah Winfrey who is said to be a close friend of the couple also shared her opinion on whether they should attend the coronation ceremony.

While speaking on Tuesday’s CBS Mornings show, Winfrey was asked by Gayle King about what she thinks about the couple’s attendance at the ceremony.

“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel is the right thing for you? They haven’t asked me my opinion,” she said in response.

For the unversed, King Charles III will be crowned on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. It is the same date when Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie shares his birthday.

Shocking revelations in ‘Spare’

Through his book ‘Spare‘, Prince Harry divulged some shocking details about his family and personal and professional life. From revealing how he was against his father’s wish to marry his second wife, Camilla, to alleging that Prince William physically attacked him during a heated argument, the say-it-all memoir did raise a few eyebrows.

The couple through multiple interviews also weighed in on their claims in the book and admitted to the information provided in the memoir. They also accused the royals of leaking ‘damaging’ stories to tabloids and newspapers about him and his wife.

