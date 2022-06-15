In 2016, Patani made her big Bollywood debut starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played the role of Priyanka Jha and received widespread recognition from the audience.

Disha Patani recently celebrated her 30th birthday. Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Disha Patani started her acting career with a Telugu film named Loafer in 2015.

In 2016, Patani made her big Bollywood debut starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played the role of Priyanka Jha and received widespread recognition from the audience. Since then, Patani has worked in several films and was also a part of Jackie Chan's film project Kung Fu Yoga in 2017.

Disha Patani has a massive fan following with over 51 million Instagram followers. The actress keeps sharing a sneak peek of her life.

Disha Patani looks stunning as she pairs a black top with denim. Keeping the look minimal, Disha Patani has avoided accessories and has sealed the look with her open hairstyle.

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this red dress. With her hair let loose, she has completed the look with statement earrings.

Priyanka, aka, Patani looks adorable in a white floral co-ord set and has kept her hair in a messy bun.

Patani looks gorgeous and raises the temp as she shared pictures of herself in a lavender dress. The silver heels, a small handbag and hoops have added charm to Disha Patani's look.

Disha Patani looks scintillating in this silver shimmery dress and we certainly can't take our eyes off her.

The actress shared adorable pictures with her fur babies hanging out with her in the gym.

Patani looks dazzling in this brown ruched dress. She kept the look minimal and kept her tresses loose.

