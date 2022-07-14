These celebs have been acing handstand trend like a pro, watch videos

The wall-press handstand trend seems easy to perform but in case you are looking for inspiration, here are some of the celebrities who have been acing the trend. Which celeb do you feel was the best at doing the handstand?

Handstand fitness trend seems to be picking up a lot more in recent times. This holds to be true for celebrities as well who always keep their fitness on priority to stay in the best shape.

The wall-press handstand trend seems easy to perform but in case you are looking for inspiration, here are some of the celebs who have been acing the trend.

1. Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora has always been known for her fitness routine and workout sessions. The actor is popular for her belief in eating the right way to maintain a balance between the body and soul. Adding to her list is this handstand trend which she has been doing like a pro.

2. Sunny Leone: Actress Sunny Leone recently joined the bandwagon of zany Instagram trends as she attempted the handstand challenge. Posting a reel on her social media handle with the caption 'The Y challenge', the 'Baby Doll' of Bollywood has left us in awe of her flexibility.

3. Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe posted her pictures, doing the perfect handstand proving that age is just a number.

4. Shama Sikandar: Shama Sikander, a popular TV actress, is a yoga enthusiast and loves following yoga trends. The actor shared a video of herself doing the handstand trend and we absolutely love it.

5. Urmi Kothari: Urmi Kothari, a popular fitness coach and celebrity trainer, also shared a video of herself doing the handstand. She even explained that one of the most important aspects about arm balance was glute work. Kothari believes that it is extremely important to strengthen hip extension in the overhead position. She could be seen using her favourite drills in the video and held the first handstand

for a duration of 30 seconds.

6. Fatima Sana Shaikh: The Dangal actress recently posted her video on Instagram where she could be seen nailing the handstand position flawlessly with a smile. She also revealed that it was for the first time that she was attempting the trend.



