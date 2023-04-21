Nandish Singh Sandhu’s portrayal of Jamshed Khan in Amazon original series Jubilee has left a lasting impression on audiences. While Jamshed may have had limited screen time, his impact on the show is undeniable. Jamshed’s presence continues to be felt as each character in the show is impacted by his actions and decisions. Critics have praised Sandhu’s performance, citing his portrayal of Jamshed as a strong character catalyst, driving the plot forward in unexpected ways.

On the portrayal of Jamshed’s character, Nandish shares, “Jamshed Khan’s character is a crucial element in the show’s storyline. The impact of his presence is felt throughout the entire series. He brings a certain energy and strength to the show that impacts each character in a unique way. His strong personality and witty comebacks have a way of influencing the trajectory of the show and serving as a catalyst for character development.

Every character on the show was full of praise for Jamshed as a person and a theatre actor. Getting into Jamshed’s shoes was definitely a challenge as there were no references in terms of yesteryear actors of those olden times to speak to or take guidance from or understand their ways of working. Transforming into the character of Jamshed Khan was a challenging but rewarding experience. I had to embody his strong personality and bring a certain energy to the screen which I feel grateful to have pulled off. ”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Apart from Nandish Sandhu, it packs an ensemble cast of Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiga Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta. Jubilee is streaming now in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.