After receiving global recognition and bagging multiple international awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has now also confirmed its position in the nomination list of the 95th Academy Awards. Out of the 301 Indian films that were striving to be selected for a nomination, RRR is among the confirmed ones and we can’t be more proud. While it is a moment of celebration for the entire country and the RRR team, another film that had expectations high for bagging a place on the list was Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. However, the film failed to make it to the list and is now out of the Oscars race. In one of the latest reactions to this, actor Anupam Kher who played a prominent role in the film noted that there must be some problem due to which the film was not selected.

Speaking to Brut India, the senior actor said, “So, there must obviously be some problem with The Kashmir Files.”

He further also opened up on RRR’s winning strike and was full of praise for the entire team. Speaking about the success that RRR and its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has received so far, Kher said, “Firstly the Critics Choice Award and the Best Song Award at the Golden Globes, RRR’s success run is giving the greatest feeling to Indian cinema. Then why shouldn’t we celebrate? I am the first person who I guess sort of tweeted about the song ‘Naatu Naatu’. Till now, western audiences have acknowledged films showing India’s poverty, based on foreigners, or films made from a western outlook. However, this is apparently the first time when a ‘Hindustani’ or Telugu film, or Indian film has entered the mainstream of cinema.”

Three Indian films nominated for the Oscars

Notably, RRR scripted history by winning the Golden Globe Award which was then followed by the Critics Choice Award. Now, the Telugu film has been nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the 95th Academy Awards and this fact has already made us all proud. After competing with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, and The Kashmir Files, RRR finally made it to the final list with two other Indian films – Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers and Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes. These two have been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature Film categories respectively.

For the unversed, the 95th Academy Awards is all set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March 2023.

