The Witches: Crew member from Anne Hathaway's upcoming film stabbed on set in UK

A crew member was rushed to a hospital after he was stabbed at the UK set of Anne Hathway's upcoming film The Witches. According to the Hertfordshire Mercury, the police said the crew member was severely stabbed by another man, who has been taken into custody.

"Police were called at around 12.35pm today to reports of an incident at Warner Brothers Studios in Leavesden. One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance," a spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said.

"A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened," she added.

According to BBC, the man, a 54 year-old, has now been bailed from police custody, until 17 July.

The Witches, being directed by Robert Zemeckis, is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book of the same name. The project is produced by Oscar-winning directors -- Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop, even though he has been turned into a mouse. Hathaway, 36, is playing the role of Grand Witch in the film, which also feature Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, and Octavia Spencer.

The book was previously adapted by the Warner Bros into a 1990 film, starring Anjelica Huston as Grand Witch.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 17:24:01 IST