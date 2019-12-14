The Witcher's last trailer sees Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia saving princess Cirilla of Nilfgaard

Netflix's much-hyped, big-budget adaptation of The Witcher (which, in fact, is inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels, that draws from Sapkowski’s books) now has a new trailer before its release on the streaming platform.

The trailer highlights the narrative thread of Nilfgaard, the most powerful empire in the world of The Witcher. Their target is the land of Cintra, and in it, the princess Cirilla. The soul saviour of the land and the princess is Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

His destiny hurtles him towards a powerful sorceress and a young princess(Cirilla) with a dangerous secret, the three learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together. The series also includes Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and newcomer Freya Allan as Ciri. The book series have also been adapted into a popular popular action RPG video game series.

There are clips of epic battles, dark magic, and an appearance from fan-favorite character Roach, Geralt’s horse.

When the first character poster was revealed in October 2018, many social media users had found Cavill's rendition of Geralt similar to some of the other big screen characters. His platinum stresses reminded some of Lord of the Rings' beloved elf Legolas, while others thought he looked more like Christopher Lambert’s portrayal of the thunder god Raiden from Mortal Kombat. For some users, the uncanny resemblance was with Bob from Twin Peaks.

The Witcher premieres on Netflix on 20 December.

Check out the trailer of The Witcher

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 10:34:46 IST