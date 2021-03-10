The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav says best actor BAFTA nomination feels 'surreal'
'This is unbelievable. It is surreal... I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination,' Adarsh Gourav, whose previous credits include My Name is Khan and Mom.
It is a 'surreal' moment for Adarsh Gourav, who has landed the leading actor BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger, but he has his eyes set on the series of auditions due this month.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actor was announced as one of the nominees in the category alongside seasoned names such as Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).
"This is unbelievable. It is surreal... I was at the gym. I just found out about the nomination," Gourav, whose previous credits include My Name is Khan and Mom, told PTI.
Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger chronicles the extraordinary journey of a driver named Balram (Gourav). Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.
