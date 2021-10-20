The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington, David Schwimmer in Apple TV+ anthology series
'I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars, and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible,' says Gourav, who will star in the anthology series Extrapolations.
Adarsh Gourav had a breakthrough role in The White Tiger playing the role of Balram Halwai, which found him incredible fame, both locally and internationally. The talented young actor earned himself three major award nominations, including BAFTA, AACTA, and Independent Spirit Awards a few months ago for his first international project.
Now, the actor has bagged his second major project, Scott Z Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+, titled Extrapolations. The show stars bigwigs of the acting fraternity from the West alongside Gourav, including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer.
The series explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, and work both on a personal level and at a large human level. It is an eight interconnected episodic series, and will display the need for survival world over in the current era. The show has Scott as the writer, director, and executive producer with the show being helmed by Micheal Ellenberg’s Media Res. The show also has Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer as executive producers.
Gourav recently flew off to New York, where the show is currently expected to go into production. Gourav will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Gorav expresses his joy, saying, "This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project, and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars, and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation, and is tied in with realities of today."
