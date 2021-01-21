The White Tiger: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of Netflix film, dismisses copyright violation plea

Delhi High Court ruled not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay release of film The White Tiger Friday on OTT platform Netflix on a plea by Hollywood producer John Hart Jr alleging copyright violation.

In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer, saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

The court, which heard the matter for over two hours, issued summons to the producer of the film, Mukul Deora, and Netflix, where it will be released on Friday.

The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and newcomer Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka is also attached to the project as an Executive Producer through Purple Pebble Pictures, the production house owned by her and mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka was recently seen in another Netflix film We Can Be Heroes in a supporting part. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the American superhero flick will also see a sequel, as announced by Priyanka earlier in January. Rao was also seen in another Netflix Original film Ludo, a dark comedy anthology directed by Anurag Basu, that released last Diwali on 12 November.

The White Tiger is based on the book of the same name, authored by Aravinda Adiga, which was released in March 2008. The film adaptation is directed by American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, best known for films like Man Push Cart (2005), Chop Shop (2007), Goodbye Solo (2008), Plastic Bag (2009), At Any Price (2013), 99 Homes (2015), and Fahrenheit 451 (2018).

Two years ago, Netflix faced copyright infringement for its documentary Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator. Kolkata's Ghosh Yoga College claimed the makers of the Bikram documentary used footage despite being told "explicitly they would need permission."

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

