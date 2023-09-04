The Wheel of Time Season 2 revises gender roles and power in its complex fantasy world

The second season of The Wheel of Time, Prime Video’s ambitious fantasy drama, has arrived, offering a detailed exploration of its characters and their backgrounds compared to the first. While it doesn’t have pace or steady doses of drama, this season extends its narrative canvas to unveil the intricate history of the Aes Sedai, a cabal of women who govern a world once shattered by the Dark One but now held together by the One Power (supernatural fighting skill) that they possess.

Like in Robert Jordan’s novels, the series structures their world intricately. The women are organised in distinct groups, each with its unique characteristics. The Aes Sedai are colour-coded and disciplined, resembling a well-drilled garrison of soldiers. They possess the One Power, a supernatural force capable of cutting through men’s weapons. It’s a world where women hold the reins, yet, power struggles remain an inherent part of their society. This gender-inverted power dynamic makes for compelling viewing in this fantasy series.

At its core, “The Wheel of Time” revolves around the hunt for the Dragon, a man who can also channel the One Power, posing a threat to the established order. Many Aes Sedai, organised under a Queen in the White Tower, are on the lookout for him. These Sedai, distinguished by their attire and affiliations, include the militaristic and male-averse Red Ajah, the commando-like Green Ajah, and the adventurous and diplomatic Blue Ajah, represented by the protagonist, Moiraine Damodred (played by Rosamund Pike). Together, they strive to maintain balance in their world and seek the Dragon Reborn, a young man named Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski). Moiraine discovers him and realises that protecting him is crucial to her plans, which involve safeguarding the world from the rigid Sedai establishment. Despite being cut off from the One Power, she perseveres in her quest even though she has almost no power to do battle. Moiraine’s opacity is interesting because it never becomes clear if she knows more about the future of her world than others. But her tendency to oppose orders from the Sedai seem to indicate that she will move for the greater good of people, thus building her character as the future change-maker.

Parallel to Moiraine’s journey, the story follows five young friends from the Two Rivers, a small hamlet that experienced a devastating attack by the Dark Forces. Moiraine rescued them, setting them on a path to discover their powers. Two are set up to train as Sedai. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoe Robbins), slowly discover the challenges of attaining tremendous power. It comes at a moral cost and it limits them. Their tendency to question the Sedai is indicative of the natural tendency of young people to rebel against preset decisions that serve to perpetuate control.

As The Wheel of Time slowly grows into a second season, most elements come together cohesively with newer more intriguing villains introduced to The Seanchan, a violent and bloodthirsty civilization ruled by a ruthless queen, who reappears from a dark past to claim Sedai lands. Their women, cloaked in metal mesh face coverings, enslave potential channelers of the One Power without hesitation. With men forbidden from channelling this power, a power struggle ensues on both sides. Cruel and fascinating, the Seanchen view the Aes Sedai with contempt. Their challenge is reflective of the negative impact that the non-inclusive Sedai has brought to this world. Men don’t find place in either side of this power struggle, but men fight for the Seanchen queen.

This series ingeniously subverts gender roles in its imagined universe, arriving at the thought-provoking conclusion that power corrupts regardless of gender. In a wise move, this high-budget series shifts its focus toward its young protagonists, allowing room for a younger audience to engage with its narrative. As it unveils the intricate webs of control and ambition, this show reads gender and power differently. It holds out the promise of more drama in this new season.