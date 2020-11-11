The West Wing actor Richard Schiff, his wife Sheila Kelly test positive for COVID-19

'We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing,' Richard Schiff shared on Twitter a week after testing positive for COVID-19

The West Wing alum Richard Schiff has revealed that he and his wife, LA Law star Sheila Kelly have tested positive for coronavirus .

The 65-year-old actor shared the health update on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here," he added.

Kelly, 59, took to Instagram and said that they are "recovering" at their residence in Vancouver, Canada.

"This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly," she said.

Kelly also urged other people to safeguard themselves from the disease by keep practising social distancing.

Both Kelley and Schiff star on the ABC series The Good Doctor, which tackled the pandemic in its two-part season premiere and is currently in production in Vancouver.

According to Deadline, the production on the show has continued while Schiff and Kelley are self-isolating.

The couple is believed to have contracted the virus outside of work as an on-set COVID transmission automatically triggers a production shutdown.

The makers have reworked the filming schedule to accommodate their temporary absence.