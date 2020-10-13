The Wanted vocalist Tom Parker reveals he's diagnosed with terminal brain tumour
Tom Parker said he's been diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tumour and is undergoing treatment
Singer Tom Parker, best known for being the lead vocalist of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, on Monday revealed that he has been diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tumour and is undergoing treatment.
The 32-year-old musician shared the news with Britain's OK! Magazine, saying his doctors described the tumour as a "worst-case scenario" and informed him that it was terminal.
Parker, who announced earlier this year that he and his wife are expecting their second child, later took to Instagram to address his fans.
"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.
"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," he wrote alongside his picture with wife, TV personality Kelsey Hardwick and their one-year-old daughter Aurelia.
See the post
View this post on Instagram
We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible Thank you to @ok_mag for their exclusive interview with us and being so understanding. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us 💪🏻💪🏻 Let’s do this.
The news comes at a time when the couple is expecting their second child together.
"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this," he added.
Parker rose to fame as part of The Wanted, a five-member music group, whose hits include 'All Time Low' and 'Heart Vacancy.'
The band parted ways in 2014 to pursue solo projects.
