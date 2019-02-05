You are here:

The Walking Dead renewed for season 10; post-apocalyptic zombie thriller to premiere in October

Los Angeles: The Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 10 by AMC networks.

According to Deadline, the network made the announcement just a week before the series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers, a group who disguise themselves in the skin of zombies to get by undetected.

Season 10 of #TheWalkingDead is coming in October! I can’t wait for more Whisperers!!! Season 9 continues Feb 10th. Though I won’t be in the show any more I’m still a huge fan! #TWD… https://t.co/QUEunpSCqb — Pollyanna McIntosh (@PollyAMcIntosh) February 4, 2019

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of The Walking Dead starting with Season 9.

Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being upped to the top spot in January.

The zombie apocalypse series is toplined by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, the post-apocalyptic horror series premiered in October 2010.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 13:55:36 IST