The Walking Dead actor Laurie Holden joins cast of Amazon Prime Video series The Boys season 3
Laurie Holden is set to appear as super-character Crimson Countess in The Boys season 3.
The Walking Dead actor Laurie Holden is set to appear in a recurring role in the third season of Amazon's hit series The Boys.
According to Variety, Holden will appear as super-character Crimson Countess.
She joins other recently announced recurring cast members Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.
Jensen Ackles will appear as Soldier Boy.
Holden confirmed the development on Twitter
Love me some EW:)
The Boys season 3 adds Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden | https://t.co/CFvlgG7puZ https://t.co/EHmxOEGzmp
— Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 25, 2021
The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.
It takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive fame, and centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "the boys" who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.
The series is developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.
Other executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter.
Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios are producing The Boys with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Ranvir Shorey, Sunil Grover on playing quirky, obsessive characters in ZEE5 thriller series Sunflower
"Got an Alice in Wonderland vibe when I read the script of Sunflower," Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover discuss their multifaceted roles and their interactions in Sunflower
Former SC judge Arjan Kumar Sikri appointed chairperson of Grievance Redressal body for OTT platforms
The recently-formed Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council currently has 14 publishers of online curated content as members, which include Amazon Prime Video, Hoichoi, Hungama, Lionsgate Play and Netflix, among others.
Pixar's Luca, featuring Jacob Tremblay, revels in director Enrico Casarosa's warm, whimsical aesthetic
Luca has a few notes of gentle melancholy, but it isn’t the kind of Pixar movie that will turn adult viewers into bawling, trembling wrecks