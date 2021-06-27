Laurie Holden is set to appear as super-character Crimson Countess in The Boys season 3.

The Walking Dead actor Laurie Holden is set to appear in a recurring role in the third season of Amazon's hit series The Boys.

According to Variety, Holden will appear as super-character Crimson Countess.

She joins other recently announced recurring cast members Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Jensen Ackles will appear as Soldier Boy.

Holden confirmed the development on Twitter

Love me some EW:)

The Boys season 3 adds Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden | https://t.co/CFvlgG7puZ https://t.co/EHmxOEGzmp — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 25, 2021

The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

It takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive fame, and centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "the boys" who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The series is developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Other executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter.

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios are producing The Boys with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)