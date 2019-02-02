The Voice season 3: All all you need to know about Star Plus' singing reality show

Singing reality show The Voice, based on its international counterpart of the same name, is all set to premiere on 3 February. The show boasts of a judges' panel that includes Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and Kanika Kapoor along with AR Rahman, who will be serving as the super judge. TV actor Divyanka Tripathi will host The Voice.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the judges will be performing special numbers for the opening episode.

A number of promos have already been unveiled by Star India. In one promo, the judges reveal their favourite yesteryear songs

This is the first time that Divyanka Tripathi will be seen anchoring a reality show. The actress, known for her hit series Yeh HaI Mohabbatein, started her career with reality show India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2004.

The Voice first aired on 6 June 2015 on &TV and has aired for two seasons; Himesh Reshammiya, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant, Benny Dayal have previously judged the show.

