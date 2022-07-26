Finally, the video teaser of the new dance number 'RA RA Rakkamma' song from Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is out.

The nation has already started to groove to the beats of the lyrical video for the song "RA RA Rakkamma" from Kichcha Sudeepa's 3D action thriller Vikrant Rona. With the song's video teaser, the creators are now prepared to excite the crowd.

The anticipation for the audience to expect a hardcore dance number on its way with the song has already been stoked by Jacqueline Fernandez and the handsome Kichcha Sudeepa on its poster. The audience has been treated to some trendsetter signature steps in the song's video teaser, which will undoubtedly set the mood at the party. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with the lyrics of Shabbir.

Watch the teaser here:

Moreover, the makers have recently released, The Devil’s Fury video of 'Gumma Banda Gumma' theme song from the movie that has given the audience a brief lookout into the mysterious world of Vikrant Rona. And after watching the video teaser of the 'RA RA Rakkamma' song, the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film hit the theaters.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

