The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session, where spoke about his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, his choice of films and other things.

Amid this, a netizen asked the filmmaker about SRK’s Jawan and wrote to him: ‘Jawan ka trailer kesa laga (What are your thoughts on Jawan trailer).’ To which, Agnihotri replied, “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.”

When another user asked him whether he will watch Jawan or not, the filmmaker answered, “FDFS. FDFS. FDFS (first day, first show). But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please (pls ask Shah Rukh Khan to get me tickets).”

These praises for Jawan came days after the filmmaker shared a meme mocking the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Prabhas’ Salaar.

A user criticised The Vaccine War by calling it a propaganda film as he tweeted, “Kab aa raha new propaganda (when is your new propaganda film releasing)?” Responding to the trolling, Vivek said, “Thoda propaganda to tumne bhi vaccine mein liya tha Amit. Bas usi propaganda ko le ke aa raha hoon 28th SEPTEMBER ko. Apni maan ko le ke aana propaganda dekhne (Even you are a part of the propaganda vaccine. It will be released on September 28. Do watch it). Your mother will love you for this.”

The Vaccine War will clash with Fukrey 3 at the box office. The latter stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and others in prominent roles.