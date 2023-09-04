The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer 'Adbhut' days after sharing meme on it
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is expected to take a humongous opening at the box office
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session, where spoke about his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, his choice of films and other things.
Amid this, a netizen asked the filmmaker about SRK’s Jawan and wrote to him: ‘Jawan ka trailer kesa laga (What are your thoughts on Jawan trailer).’ To which, Agnihotri replied, “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.”
Adbhut. Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it. #AskVRA https://t.co/M2fofYWZII
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2023
Related Articles
FDFS. FDFS. FDFS.
But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please. #AskVRA https://t.co/bJV3mxkCEJ
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2023
When another user asked him whether he will watch Jawan or not, the filmmaker answered, “FDFS. FDFS. FDFS (first day, first show). But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please (pls ask Shah Rukh Khan to get me tickets).”
I just love Indian memers. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/cOJ5N6EJ19
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 29, 2023
These praises for Jawan came days after the filmmaker shared a meme mocking the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Prabhas’ Salaar.
A user criticised The Vaccine War by calling it a propaganda film as he tweeted, “Kab aa raha new propaganda (when is your new propaganda film releasing)?” Responding to the trolling, Vivek said, “Thoda propaganda to tumne bhi vaccine mein liya tha Amit. Bas usi propaganda ko le ke aa raha hoon 28th SEPTEMBER ko. Apni maan ko le ke aana propaganda dekhne (Even you are a part of the propaganda vaccine. It will be released on September 28. Do watch it). Your mother will love you for this.”
The Vaccine War will clash with Fukrey 3 at the box office. The latter stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and others in prominent roles.
also read
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's trailer out; fans react to actor's 'chahiye toh Alia Bhatt' remark
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt previously worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi in 2016. The superstar called Bhatt her 'little one'.
Shah Rukh Khan ropes in action directors of 'Captain America', 'Transporter 3', 'Inception' for 'Jawan'
'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages
Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi reveals his reason for seeking revenge from SRK, says, 'I was in love with a girl who was...'
Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan