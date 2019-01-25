The Umbrella Academy trailer: Meet dysfunctional superhero siblings who try to save world from apocalypse

Netflix released the official trailer of their superhero original series The Umbrella Academy on Friday.

The adaption of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's award-winning comic book centers on a group of young people who were born on the same day in 1989 to mothers who were not pregnant before that morning. Six of those children, who showcase some extraordinary abilities, are adopted by an eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feores) and trains them to protect the planet. When he dies several years later, the misfit siblings reunite to solve the mystery behind his death, all this while trying to beat the apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy trailer features the premise as a off-beat one. It has time travel and fantasy dance sequences, as well as a talking chimpanzee. The show stars superheroes as Luther aka Space Boy (Tom Hopper), Diego also known as The Kraken and Number Two (David Castaneda), Allison or The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya or Number Seven (Ellen Page), Klaus or The Séance (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five, also known as The Boy (Aidan Gallagher).

The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on 15 February.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 13:29:39 IST