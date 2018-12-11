The Umbrella Academy trailer: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper are dysfunctional superheroes in upcoming Netflix series

Netflix released the first trailer of its upcoming superhero series The Umbrella Academy on 11 December. Based on the graphic novels of the same name created and written by Gerard Way (lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance) and artist Gabriel Bá, the show will follow dysfunctional family of superheroes. Way has also executive produced the show.

When it rains, it pours. Here's your FIRST LOOK at The Umbrella Academy. Coming to @netflix February 15. pic.twitter.com/IqI1jNXcvF — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 9, 2018

"In October 1989, when 43 women around the world gave birth but they none of them were pregnant when the day first began, explains the voice over," explains the narrator. Out of these, six children with special abilities were adopted by Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feores).

The show will follow the family of superheroes Luther aka Space Boy (Tom Hopper), Diego also known as The Kraken and Number Two (David Castaneda), Allison or The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya or Number Seven (Ellen Page), Klaus or The Séance (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five, also known as The Boy (Aidan Gallagher). as they work together to solve the mysterious death of their adoptive father, while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Mary J Blige is also part of the cast in her first regular foray into series television, having previously appeared in guest roles on numerous shows. She plays Cha-Cha, a ruthless and unorthodox hit-woman who travels through time to kill assigned targets.

The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on 15 February, 2019.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 14:22 PM