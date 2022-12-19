Post allegations of inaccuracy and misleading the viewers with Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan‘, the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pass a new law to impose fines on OTT giants. This shall include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, will have the authority to review any content that streams on these platforms. This watchdog shall also have the authority to impose fines up to Rs. 2.5 crores. This has been stated by a report.

The watchdog will be charged with drawing up a new “Video-on-demand Code” that is expected to be similar to the rules laid down for the BBC and other terrestrial broadcasters. It will also be handed new enforcement powers that are likely to mirror those it holds to rap broadcasters for breaches of the code – which include fines of up to 250,000 pounds and orders to comply,” the report adds.

“The plans will be included in the Government’s Media Bill, which will also promote “distinctively British content. The Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, hopes to introduce the Bill next year to provide a legal basis for Ofcom to regulate streaming services that are not based in the UK such as Netflix and Apple TV+,” reports The Telegraph.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.