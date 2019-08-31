The Two Popes teaser: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce give a peek behind Vatican walls in Netflix drama

Netflix has dropped the first official teaser of Academy Award-nominated director Fernando Meirelles' next The Two Popes.

The makers have described The Two Popes as an "intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years."

The Two Popes follows Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), who, frustrated with the direction of the church, requests permission to retire in 2012, from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground, and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

The teaser explores the two protagonist and their vastly differing ideologies. While Pope Benedict is evidently a propagator of traditional Catholicism, Pope Francis is more progressive and liberal. In a scene in the teaser, the pair is seen discussing The Beatles. When Pope Francis names the band's classic songs, including 'Eleanor Rigby' and 'Yellow Submarine,' Pope Benedict dismisses him as "very silly" and "very funny."

Check out the teaser here

A peek behind Vatican walls. THE TWO POPES, in select theaters this November, on Netflix worldwide December 20. pic.twitter.com/RNYJm56fyj — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) August 29, 2019

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on 31 August, after which it will be released in select theatres in the US on 27 November and in the UK on 29 November. The film will premiere on Netflix on 20 December.

Apart from Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes also stars Sidney Cole as Cardinal Peter Turkson, Lisandro Fiks as Father Franz Jalics, and Maria Ucedo as Esther Ballestrine.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 11:48:53 IST