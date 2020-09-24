The Trial of Chicago 7, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hiten Tejwani's Unkahee: Trailers this week

The Trial of Chicago 7 features Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne.

There is a band of new content hitting your favourite streaming platforms in the coming weeks. From comedy, legal drama, horror to murder mystery, there is something for everyone.

Here is a look at some newly released trailers for a glimpse of what's to come.

The Trial of Chicago 7

They came to Chicago to end the war and started a revolution. The #TrialOfTheChicago7, written and directed by Academy Award-Winner Aaron Sorkin. In select theaters September and on @Netflix October 16. pic.twitter.com/DtK2HkAUZo — The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7) September 23, 2020

Aaron Sorkin's legal drama features Emmy winners Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, and others.

The official synopsis says: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organisers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

The Trial of Chicago 7 will be screened in select cinemas across the US from 25 September, after which it will be made available for streaming on Netflix on 16 October.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Welcome to your new home. Watch the new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor now. pic.twitter.com/IBr6Bj7cTx — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 23, 2020

A new trailer of the follow-up to the successful and critically acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House, was recently shared by Netflix.

Bly Manor derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, which features the story of two orphans (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith) looked after by a young governess (Victoria Pedretti), who also acts as the narrator. Besides Pedretti and Thomas, Siegel, and Jackson-Cohen are also returning for Bly Manor in new roles.

The second instalment of the horror anthology will premiere on 9 October.

Unkahee

6 suspects. All pleading not guilty. Can this mystery ever be solved? Watch the official trailer of #Unkahee to know more! https://t.co/RdCf4XZQWj Film streaming from 26th September only on #ErosNow. pic.twitter.com/zOu5A3KAok — Eros Now (@ErosNow) September 24, 2020

Hiten Tejwani, Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ayushman Saxena, Ashwin Mishra, Ravi Khemu, Ashok Pandit star in this murder mystery, written and directed by Anushree Mehta.

Mid-Day writes that Unkahee will follow the story of "dreadful murders taking place in Delhi where 11 women are brutally killed in 12 months by one formidable serial killer. With a race against the clock for safeguarding women in the city, things take a sinister turn when 6 suspects are locked in a dingy garage pitted against each other to figure who the killer is in a restricted time frame of 12 hours."

Eros Now will release Unkahee on 26 September.