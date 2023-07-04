Director Suparn Verma, and actors Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait got candid in an exclusive interview with Firstpost about their upcoming show The Trial, the idea behind making an Indian adaptation, about their characters, and also Artificial Intelligence.

Suparn Verma on shooting the show

For me, it was more of an intense experience because this isn’t just a courtroom drama but a relationship drama. I wanted to shoot the show in a much more visceral fashion where the camera was much closer to them, more intimate with them where it goes into their minds and their eyes, and their souls.

Kubbra and Sheeba on their prep of the characters

Sheeba: Can I be evil and say there was no prep? (Smiles)

Kubbra: Can I also say the same? (Laughs) No but these characters are of today, and we may not the qualifications of law but that’s why we have the script. For us, the script was the Bible and that was our prep. Whenever I was stuck, I had Suparn S. Verma to reach out to.

Sheeba: Technically also it could be a jargon driven thing, but my character doesn’t go to the court at all in the series. I didn’t follow a particular system of performance in that sense, I just tried to know her a little more which I do for every role. You have to build your character very organically, that’s how it works for me.

Suparn on directing Kajol

She’s one of the most spontaneous actors, she has a flair for putting a very natural performance though she does put in a lot of effort. As a person, she’s fun-loving and honest to the core. She’s an absolute joy to be around.

Sheeba on the success of Badhaai Do and future roles

It’s funny because I was part of this round table of Anupama Chopra and they asked me if I was now looking for central parts but that thought doesn’t come to me. I want to do some dangerous stuff where there’s more nuance. There’s a lot of banal stuff happening, I want more danger in writing. If someone has started writing stories around me, I say ‘Why not?’

Kubbra on writers’ strike in Hollywood and the future in Hindi films

I think we have some of the best writers. In fact, this has been an ongoing debate and I feel Suparn maybe could shed some light on it because we have Hussain and Abbas Dalaal who have written the show, and Siddharth Kumar. Whatever you’ve seen will never come to life if you didn’t have good writers. They are the soul behind your show.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.