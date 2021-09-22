Starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth is directed by Joel Coen of the Coen Brothers.

Apple and A24 on Wednesday unveiled the teaser trailer for the new Joel Coen film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, premiering globally on Apple TV+ on 14 January, 2022.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation — a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is based on the play by William Shakespeare, and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant, and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Joel has previously co-directed films with his brother Ethan. This is the first time that he has worked on a film on his own. Together the Coen Brothers, as they are known, have made classics such as Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. McDormand, who won the Best Actress Academy Award this year for Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, is married to Joel. She won her first out of three Oscars for the Coen Brothers' Fargo (1996).

The Tragedy of Macbeth will receive its European premiere on 17 October at the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with the director expected to attend. “Shakespeare belongs to the world but comes from Britain. Having borrowed your cultural patrimony, and having had the great good luck to work with a few of your most brilliant actors, I’m honoured to bring this movie to the London Film Festival for its European premiere," the director said in a statement.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will release in the US theatres this Christmas on 25 December, prior to its global premiere on Apple TV+ on 14 January next year.

Watch the teaser here