The Toxic Avenger, remake of 1984 superhero comedy, in works at Legendary Entertainment

A remake of the 1984 superhero comedy The Toxic Avenger is in the works. Legendary Entertainment is developing it after acquiring the feature film rights, reported Variety.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment, who produced the original comedy, will serve as producers.

The original film was set in the fictional town of Tromaville, New Jersey, and centered on a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who is chased out a second story window by bullies and lands in a drum of toxic waste.

The chemicals cause him to transform into the Toxic Avenger, who has superhuman size and strength and stands up to bullies and corruption.

The Toxic Avenger became successful after a long run as a midnight movie in New York, leading to the sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV.

The property also became a stage musical production, a children's cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Legendary Entertainment's upcoming projects include Godzilla: King of the Monsters and live-action comedy Detective Pikachu (with Ryan Reynolds voicing the main character). Both the films are scheduled to release in 2019. Godzilla vs. Kong, the production house's another ambitious project is presently in pre-production stage and will hit theatres in May 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 11:08 AM