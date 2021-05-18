The renewal of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon comes months after Fallon extended his contract in November 2020 after his previous contract ran through the end of 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has officially been renewed for five years at NBCUniversal Media. This big announcement was made by NBC television and streaming chairman Susan Rovner during the company's upfront presentation that took place yesterday, 17 May.

The renewal of the much-loved show comes months after Fallon extended his contract in November 2020 after his previous contract ran through the end of 2021.

During NBC's upfront presentation, Rovner spoke about the need and importance of Fallon to the company. Meanwhile, she further mentioned that the comedian-host is also involved in other few projects at NBCUniversal such as The Kids Tonight Show, That's My Jam, and Clash of the Cover Bands.

Further in her interaction, Rovner pointed out that NBCU’s new centralized TV content team has come up with 80 new series and special events this year.

Looking back at Fallon’s career growth, he took over as the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2014. It was a big moment for him as he shined over the famous TV host Jay Leno.

Following, Fallon joined weeknights on NBC starting at 11:35 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by announcer Steve Higgins and hip-hop band The Roots, formed in 1987.

Amid the pandemic, Fallon used to host his show and episodes from home. But recently, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon team were back to Studio 6B in New York to record new episodes in March. They had also released a video describing its return to the home studio after a long gap.