The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon head writer resigns, insinuates Donald Trump jokes led to issues

Former The Tonight Show head writer Rebecca Drysdale reveals sketches on US President Donald Trump has led to 'divided creative teams, anxiety, tears, and pain.'

Rebecca Drysdale has exited from her post as head writer of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a late-night show by NBC. She stepped down from her post in less than seven months after she was named the head writer.

According to a report by Chicago Sun-Times, Rebecca in a private Facebook message said that it was a mutual decision after both the partied agreed that she "was not a good fit for the show."

She had added in the message that she did not disagree with the fact that she was not a good fit for the show and she wishes things had gone differently but that is “not how it shook out.”

Rebecca also said that she has decided to never write on, write, or be involved in another sketch about US President Donald Trump again.

Rebecca also revealed that she has got several jobs and situations in the last few years where the project of making fun of Trump, or doing material about him, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain.

She said she can’t decide the outcome of the US Presidential elections 2020, but can make the choice for herself, to vote Trump out of her creative life.

A report by Deadline said that Rebacca, a native of Ohio, joined the show as the head writer in April this year, immediately after Jimmy Fallon started to host it from his home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She replaced previous head writer Nedaa Sweiss.

Rebecca has worked as a writer for Key and Peele on Comedy Central starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. She was also head writer on the Nickelodeon reboot of All That Keenan Thompson and has also written Baskets at FX and High Maintenance on HBO.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rebecca's exit comes after a series of behind-the-scene changes at The Tonight Show recently.

Earlier this week Granet Berderman, replaced Gavin Purcell, as the showrunner of the series.