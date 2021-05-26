The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, JK Simmons, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July
Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War revolves around a group of time travellers who arrive from the year 2052 to deliver an urgent message
Amazon Prime Video today released the official trailer of the upcoming movie, The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay starring Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Giplin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge.
Written by Zach Dean and produced by David Ellison, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Dana Golderberg, this film is set 30 years in the future where humans in the present are drafted to fight the enemy, a deadly alien species. The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2052 to deliver an urgent message – the fate of humanity lies on their shoulders.
The trailer showcases an alien invasion which leads to a war between the humans and them. Life turns upside down for Pratt and his family when he’s drafted in the army that’ll go up against the aliens in the future. The man on a mission, with everything to lose, looks determined as ever in the trailer despite having his back to the wall.
Check out the trailer here
The fight for tomorrow begins today. Who's with us? #TheTomorrowWar is coming July 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/WG1Zv1wbev
— TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) May 26, 2021
The Tomorrow War will premiere on 2 July with dubs available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.
