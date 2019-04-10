The Tashkent Files: Lal Bahadur Shastri's family sends legal notice to director Vivek Agnihotri

The Tashkent Files makers have been served a legal notice by grandsons of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, reports News18. The family has also sought a stay on the film's release.

The film, slated to hit screens on 12 April, is based on the mysterious death of India’s second prime minister Shastri in Tashkent (formerly a part of USSR, now in Uzbekistan) in 1966. Shastri's family has questioned the timing of the film's release, clashing with the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections beginning on 11 April. They have also demanded that the film be screened for the family before its release in theatres.

They have also alleged that the makers did not seek permission from the immediate family members of Shastri, adding that they do not bear any doubt regarding the leader's death.

#NewsAlert -- Controversy over @vivekagnihotri's film 'Tashkent Files'. Late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandsons serve legal notice | @utkarsh_aanand with more details pic.twitter.com/II277LvuRj — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 10, 2019

Grandsons of late #PrimeMinister Lal Bahadur Shastri have served a legal notice on @vivekagnihotri & the production house against release of movie #TashkentFiles. Vibhakar & Diwakar Shastri say timing of movie is suspect & no permission was sought from the immediate family. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) April 10, 2019

The film has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri. By his own admission, Agnihotri's film is the "most apolitical film on a political figure".

While official reports claim that the former prime minister died of a heart attack, several conspiracy theories suggest that Shastri was poisoned. The theories are bolstered by the fact that his personal physician, who said that Shastri had so sign of heart trouble before, was killed in a road accident shortly after his death. Agnihotri had announced in January that he would make a film on the "truth of the biggest cover-up of free India" on Twitter.

The Tashkent Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Ankur Rathee and Prakash Belawadi.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 11:00:32 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.