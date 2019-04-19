The Tashkent Files box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty's film rakes in Rs 3.50 cr

The Tashkent Files, based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has earned a total of Rs 3.50 crore after a week's run at the domestic box office. The film's opening day earnings were a mere Rs 36 lakhs. Trade analysts write that the film has been liked by the target audience.

#TheTashkentFiles is super-strong on weekdays [especially Wed-Thu]... Appreciated by its target audience... Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 38 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs, Thu 27 lakhs. Total: ₹ 3.50 cr. India biz. Note: Fri-Tue: 250 screens. Wed-Thu: 150 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019

Ahead of its release on 12 April, The Tashkent Files landed in legal trouble after the director and the producers were served a notice by grandsons of Shastri, seeking a stay on the film's release. Shastri's family questioned the timing of the film's release, clashing with the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections beginning on 11 April. They also alleged that the makers did not seek permission from the immediate family members of Shastri.

In his response, director Vivek Agnihotri released a statement stating that the move to stall the release of the film was politically motivated.

The Tashkent Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Ankur Rathee and Prakash Belawadi.

