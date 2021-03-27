The Suicide Squad trailer: James Gunn directorial offers glimpse into DC's 'most degenerate delinquents'

The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, will release in August this year in India.

The first trailer of the much-awaited DC film The Suicide Squad has been unveiled by Warner Bros. on Friday, 26 March. It is a sequel to Suicide Squad which released in 2016. Directed by Guardians of The Galaxy writer-director James Gunn, the upcoming superhero film will see the superhero squad on a search-and-destroy mission and their one wrong move might finish everything.

The trailer formally introduces the new superhero team to the world. It involves a large ensemble of new cast members while some characters have returned from the 2016 flick. The film looks promising and is full of action and humour.

Check out the trailer here

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

Margot Robbie is reprising her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad which also features John Cena as Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

Charles Roven and Peter Safran have produced the film while zack Snyder, Walter Hamada, Nikolas Korda, Deborah Snyder, Chantal Nong Vo and Richard Suckle are the executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing The Suicide Squad worldwide, including in India. The film will release in India in August this year in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Check out the announcement here

It is set for release in the US and the UK on 6 August and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.