Critics are all praise for The Suicide Squad, claiming it has a 'nasty enjoyable vibe which eludes its predecessor'

Critics are all praises for The Suicide Squad as well as its gory action and colourful characters.

Directed by James Gunn, the soft reboot of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

The new characters include Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel and The Javelin, played by , John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee (with Sylvester Stallone’s voice), Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively.

Check out what critics are saying about the film

Indiewire, Dave Ehrlich: "The most fun and least depressing superhero movie in a very long time, Gunn’s deliriously ultra-violent The Suicide Squad wears the yoke of its genre with a lightness that allows it to slip loose of the usual restraints, if not quite shake them off altogether. It must be liberating to make a $150 million (give or take) mulligan for a widely maligned disaster that still managed to gross almost a billion dollars despite becoming a punchline along the way, and that’s really what this unhinged carnival of R-rated cartoon mayhem amounts to at the end of the day: Not a reboot of or a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, but rather a second draft."

The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey: "Gunn’s distinct and self-assured vision, which he’s said was left untouched and unbothered by studio interference, puts The Suicide Squad alongside the very best of modern comic-book filmmaking. His film, which now comes with an all-important “The” at the beginning of its title, functions both as a sequel and a fresh start. Almost everything about the previous instalment has been slashed except for a handful of favoured characters – Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, of course, one of the jewels in DC’s crown, alongside Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag."

Time Out, Dan Jolin: “Gunn gels it together with a wicked sense of humour and an evident affection for his characters who, though not so endearing as his Guardians of the Galaxy, are a hoot to hang around with.”

The Hollywood Reporter, John Defore: "Gunn’s gleefully violent new picture mostly ignores David Ayer’s 2016 dud but isn’t a reboot. Not only does it find the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor, but it also tells a story worth following — while balancing its most appealing character with others whose disposability (they aren’t sent on suicide missions for nothin’) doesn’t prevent them from being good company onscreen."

IGN, Joshua Yehl: "The Suicide Squad isn’t so much a reboot or a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad as it is a complete do-over -- and this time, they knocked it out of the park. In fact, this irreverent, ultra-violent romp featuring F-list villains is DC’s best film in years."