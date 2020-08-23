The Suicide Squad behind-the-scenes teaser, unveiled at DC Fandome, features all DC villains

The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn.

A brief behind-the-scenes trailer of The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, was shared at DC Fandome, a virtual event organised by DC Comics and Warner Bros.

The upcoming film will feature DC villains that were rounded up by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for the Task Force X in 2016's Suicide Squad. Waller along with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and leader Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) are returning to the follow-up along with a host of new characters.

Idris Elba will be seen as Bloodsport; wrestler-actor John Cena is Peacemaker; Nathan Fillion is taking on the role of TDK; and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is Blackguard.

Other characters are Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), King Shark (Steve Agee), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Sol Soria (Alice Braga), Presidente General Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mayor General Mateo Suarez (Jennifer Holland), Tyla (Storm Reid), and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), reports Slash Film.

Screen Rant writes that the clip shows Harley Quinn's new red and black costume inspired by the character's comic book outfits. Cena's Peacemaker also features heavily in the video, hinting that the character will have a major role in the film's plot.

Producer Peter Safran had previously said that The Suicide Squad will be a "total reboot" and not a direct sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," Safran had said.