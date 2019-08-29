You are here:

The Spy trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover in Syria for Netflix's espionage dramatic series

FP Staff

Aug 29, 2019 10:46:34 IST

The trailer of Netflix's The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, has been released. The Golden Globe-winning comedian, infamous for comedic personas like Borat, Bruno, and Ali G, is showing some serious acting chops by portraying the role of real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen for the limited series.

Sacha Baron Cohen in a still from The Spy trailer | Twitter

The trailer features Eli running a spy operation, under the aliases of Kamel Amin Thaabeth, for Israel in Syria in the 1960s by gaining the trust of military and political leaders. However, the job is stressful that requires him to stay away from his wife and kids for long periods. Further, the clip features Cohen struggling with his double identity, and having a tough time returning to his authentic self, as his mental health deteriorates. Towards the end, Eli admits to having nightmares that belong to his assumed persona, and shares, “taking off the clothes doesn’t work anymore. I can’t put him away.”

Check out the trailer here

Noah Emmerich (The Americans) also stars as Eli’s handler, while Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) plays Eli’s wife. Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) takes on the role of Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who believes undercover Eli to be the perfect ally.

Cohen has two Emmy nominations for Who Is America? in the variety sketch category to his credit. He can add The Spy to his growing list of less-comedic roles, like Thénardier in Les Misérables, and the station inspector in Hugo.

The six-episode miniseries, written and directed by Gideon Raff, is slated to release on 6 September on Netflix.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 10:46:34 IST

