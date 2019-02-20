You are here:

The Souvenir trailer: A24 drama depicts Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke's tumultuous romance

The Souvenir charts the intense and complicated love affair between Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter of Tilda Swinton) and her troubled boyfriend (Tom Burke). Joanna Hogg's romantic drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Hogg has also penned the screenplay for the film.

The trailer depicts a soft-spoken and ambitious student (Swinton Byrne), who gradually begins to discover her own voice as a creative artist through the tumultuous relationship with Burke's character. Tilda Swinton plays Honor's over-protective mother. As the romantic couple fall deeper into their problematic relationship, both come very close to destroying each other's dreams.

The trailer is visually stunning, with lazy yet picturesque long shots. David Raedeker's camera work seems on point to establish the emotional upheaval amidst the duo. The Souvenir received an almost-unanimous critical acclaim and even won the Grand Jury Prize - World Cinema at Sundance, reports Collider.

Martin Scorsese and Andrew Starke serve as executive producers for The Souvenir, a film which is said have been based on the Hogg's own experiences.

The Souvenir is scheduled to hit the theatres on 17 May.

Watch the film's trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 18:23:12 IST