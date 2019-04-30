The Society trailer: An unsupervised bunch of teenagers struggle to survive in upcoming Netflix horror show

Netflix seems to be making some interesting choices with regards to the horror genre. The streaming giant released the trailer of its upcoming thriller series, The Society, recently. It follows a bunch of teenagers as they are separated from their parents and are taken to a plush New England town. The young group do not even have any adults around them.

While all is fun and games, things soon turn for the worse and each is compelled to learn how to survive. Going by the trailer, the series may actually raise certain important questions about the elements that make society fair, just and function-able to work. The fact that all of this content is laced with the element of horror may be an added bonus for audiences worldwide.

Written by Chris Keyser (Tyrant) and directed by Marc Webb [(500) Days of Summer], The Society features Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox.

The Society hits Netflix on 10 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 10:47:13 IST

