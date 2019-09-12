The Sky is Pink: Maharashtra Police posts cheeky tweet over 'bank robbery' dialogue, Priyanka Chopra responds

It seems that the trailer of Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink has caught the attention of the Maharashtra Police as well. In a particular scene in the clip, Priyanka Chopra's character is seen telling Farhan Akhtar's character that they should rob a bank after their daughter, Aisha (Zaira Wasim) recovers from her disease. Sharing a still of the scene, the Maharashtra Police tweeted that such a crime results in "seven years of imprisonment under IPC Section 393."

Check out the tweet here

Priyanka Chopra responded to Maharashtra Police's cheeky tweet with a hilarious reply. Tagging Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka tweeted that they have been caught "red-handed" and they should now "activate Plan B."

Here's Priyanka Chopra's tweet

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play Aisha's parents, while Rohit Saraf plays her elder brother.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September, after which it will hit the big screens on 11 October.

The Sky Is Pink is jointly produced by Priyanka (through Purple Pebble Pictures) and Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

